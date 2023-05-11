TXST Docent Tea

Recently, a group of docents and officials in training for the upcoming Heritage Tour met for a tea and to continue their readiness for the 46th 'Tour of Homes,' which this year is 'Town & Gown: The Art and Architecture of Texas State University.' It is Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 through May 19, and $30 after that. Funds will be used for Heritage preservation projects. More information is available at info@heritagesanmarcos.org.. From left, front row, are Bronwyn Sergi, 2023 Tour chair, Debbie Austin, president of Heritage and Lauren Tuttle; Middle row, Mannica Hammond; and back row, Page Michel, Rose Mendoza, Marian Stasney, Robin Kelly, Michele Breihn and Renee Graham.

Photo by Heritage Tour