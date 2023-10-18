TXST Homecoming is offering full week of community activities

Texas State University will host a variety of Homecoming Week activities for students, employees, alumni, and the San Marcos community Oct. 22-28.

Homecoming Week is the university’s longest- running annual tradition that brings the community together to celebrate Bobcat pride and spirit.

Texas State will play Troy University on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.

Events the San Marcos community is invited to include TXST’s Got Talent, a night of entertainment when students show off their talent. The show is on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 7-10 p.m. in the LBJ Student Center Grand Ballroom.

The community is also invited to Texas State’s longest-standing Homecoming tradition, the Soap Box Derby, on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 4-5:30 p.m. on Woods Street behind the Housing and Residential Life building.

Student groups will compete against each other by building and racing soap box cars downhill.

Following the derby, community members can attend Thursday Night Lights, the university’s new tradition, on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5:30-8 p.m.

This event features a golf cart Homecoming Spirit Parade that will start at the Housing and Residential Life building and end at Sewell Park.

Following the parade, attendees will gather in Sewell Park for a pep rally co-sponsored by Athletics.