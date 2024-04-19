TXST jazz pianist Hank Hehmsoth releases his 5th album, ‘Blu-Escape’

Hank Hehmsoth, an associate professor of practice in the School of Music at Texas State University, has released his latest jazz album, “Blu-Escape.”

A 2023 TXST Research Enhancement Program grant funded the recording of “Blu-Escape” at TXST’s Fire Station Recording Studio.

“Blu-Escape” is Hehmsoth’s fifth jazz album, featuring a collection of original compositions that showcase his innovative approach to the genre. Hehmsoth’s compositions from the album have received the prestigious 2024 American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Plus Award, a testament to their artistic merit and significance within the global community of artists.

“Blu-Escape” features the collaborative efforts of Hehmsoth’s jazz performance ensemble, Double Vision, which has combined experience of more than 50 years in the Austin jazz scene. Comprised of composer/arranger and saxophonist John Mills, TXST jazz faculty member and bassist Utah Hamrick and drummer Aaron Easley, the quartet premiered “Blu-Escape” at the SXSW Jazz Showcase in Austin.

Recorded and mixed by Chris Bell and mastered by Oli Morgan at Abbey Road Studios, “Blu-Escape” offers listeners an immersive sonic experience in Apple ALAC High Def and Apple Spatial Audio distribution. A limited Classic Vinyl Edition of the album, overseen by Jeff Powell and pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal, is set for release this summer.

Hehmsoth’s compositions draw inspiration from classical, world and avant-garde jazz, reflecting his unique musical vision. Notably, his works often incorporate a visual aspect, with Hehmsoth being an accomplished abstract painter. The album’s cover art, along with pieces such as “Chernobyl Cha Cha” and “Sophie’s Danse,” exemplify this integration of music and visual art.

In addition to his performance career, Hehmsoth is a respected educator who teaches jazz piano and composition at TXST. His students include international students from China, Serbia, Chile, Brazil, Ecuador and Romania. He has also led workshops and master classes around the world as a Fulbright senior specialist in jazz, sharing his knowledge and passion for jazz music with aspiring musicians. As a research scholar, Hehmsoth is a Jazz Research Fellow for the Institute of Jazz Studies at Rutgers University. He has produced the Dan Morgenstern Collection for the National Endowment for the Arts, and discovered rare performances from the 1970 TV broadcasts of “Just Jazz” presumed lost for 50 years.

Hehmsoth is the Mac-Dowell Norton Stevens fellow in composition and a National Endowment for the Arts fellow in jazz composition. He placed first in the 2010 National Association of Composers USA Texas competition. He was a member of the Austin-based Christopher Cross group, which won five Grammy Awards in 1980 as well as an Academy Award for best song in 1981, and he is a voting member of the NARAS Grammy Awards.

For more information on the album and Hehmsoth’s work, visit his website. “Blu-Escape” is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Qobuz and other platforms.