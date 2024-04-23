TXST President Damphousse receives CASE Chief Executive Leadership Award

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District IV honored Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse, Ph.D., with the Dr. E Joseph Savoie Chief Executive Leadership Award on April 15 at the CASE District Conference in San Antonio.

The Chief Executive Leadership Award recognizes a District IV member institution president, headmaster, chancellor, educational system head or institutional CEO for outstanding efforts to promote understanding and support of education.

“Words cannot express how honored I am by this recognition. This is exceptionally special for me, as it is named after one of my very dear friends—Joseph Savoie,” Damphousse said. “I am deeply grateful to CASE for even considering me, let alone selecting me as a recipient.”

Award honorees must have demonstrated the ability to create a vision and inspire others, as well as to establish a positive image for their institution while leading it to higher levels of success. Honorees will also have increased their institution’s stature in the community, encourage innovation and risk-taking among employees and support all aspects of advancement at their institution.

CASE District IV represents more than 2,900 members from over 260 institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. It was formally incorporated on July 10, 1975. CASE IV is a leader in providing professional development and training programs in the areas of alumni relations, marketing, communications and philanthropy.