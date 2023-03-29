TXST University to host Women’s Political Leadership Conference

Texas State University is sponsoring a Women’s Political Leadership Conference to honor the last day of Women’s History Month.

The event is from 2:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Friday, March 31 in the LBJ Student Center, Room 3.13.

Organizers said the conference will connect, engage, and empower women, especially those interested in running for office and serving as public administrators. During Women’s History Month, this conference and its nonpartisan, interactive training is designed to enable students to learn from some of Texas’s top political professionals. Part of what will be presented are essential knowledge and skills young women will need for taking steps to have a political career or to make a difference in the realm of public administration. In addition, the conference will host two panels with local and state elected officials and public administration representatives. The guest speakers include: State Rep. Erin Zwiener, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen; Sheila Bojorquez,Yvette Mendoza and Josie Falletta.

In addition, those attending will have an opportunity to learn about networking and scholarships.