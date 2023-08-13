Unitarian Sewing Guild Donates Children's Quilts

Judy Telford, left, SMUUF Sewing Guild member, recently delivered 20 handmade children's quilts to a local nonprofit, Any Baby Can. Receiving the quilts are, from left: Amber Jensen, Early Childhood Intervention Program assistant; Kira Simon, Early Childhood Intervention supervisor; and Kaylin Snyder, Early Intervention specialist. The guild welcome's fabric donations to create children's quilts, and also senior lay quilts, to give to non-profit organizations that serve clients who are grateful to receive them. For more information or to make fabric donation, contact Jeannie Lewis, SMUUF Social Justice chair, at jeannie@centurytel.net or (512) 353-2872.

Photo provided by San Marcos Unitarian Universalist Fellowship