United Campus Ministry at Texas State delivers N95 masks to local nonprofits

Local nonprofits have been fighting the risks of the pandemic to continue to provide critical social services to San Marcos residents. Last week, a very special early Christmas gift from the United Campus Ministry at Texas State came to their rescue with 800 N95 masks to help volunteers feel a little safer in their work this holiday season.

The masks were distributed by Serve San Marcos, a community service project of the United Campus Ministry at Texas State, who acquired the masks in partnership with the Presbyterian Church Disaster Response and Texas Department of Emergency Management

“Many local nonprofits have worked throughout the past nine months, through peaks and valleys, to help neighbors in need,” said Rev. Todd Salmi. “These masks will help keep our local nonprofits healthy and operational during the busy Christmas season.”

With additional nonprofits being lined up for deliveries soon, the Hays County Food Bank already received 250 N95 masks, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) received 120 N95 masks and the Southside Community Center received 250 N95 masks.

These masks were N95 certified, so they provide the highest protection available, but they were not manufactured in a sterile production line, so they were not taken away from healthcare workers.

“I was amazed how many of our nonprofits are still doing what needs to be done,” Salmi said. “Throughout the pandemic, need went up, and volunteers went down.”

He explained the masks were distributed so that the “unsung and somewhat forgotten heroes” of the pandemic relief effort could continue offering services safely.

Hays Caldwell Women’s Center hosted a drive-through Christmas event where the masks provided extra safety for staff, volunteers, and clients.

“We are very grateful for the mask donation,” said Cari Borremans of HCWC. “The donation of N-95 masks is allowing staff to continue serving clients during a time of crisis with reduced fear of infection by COVID-19.”

While many court proceedings are online, the masks will help CASA volunteers keep children and families safe when they meet to prepare for court dates.

Trisha Schneider from CASA said the 120 masks will help their volunteers safely visit over 250 kids in foster care; they visit them in their homes and at school to make sure they are well and have everything they need.

“We made a significant shift back in March to visit our kids virtually, using teleconferencing,” Schneider said. “A lot of our visits have been virtual. There is still a need to see them face to face. Up until now we provided them masks but they haven't been the N95 masks.”

CASA conducts a holiday toy and gift drive for all their kids and volunteer advocates distribute them throughout the month of December. This is another opportunity to check in on the emotional and physical health of kids who may be in a brand new home during the holidays.

For the Hays County Food Bank, the masks helped volunteers distribute food safely and directly into cars, providing food assistance to anyone regardless of their situation.

They conduct four regularly scheduled distributions each week, and partner with the Central Texas Food Bank on the first Tuesday of the month. They also distribute food to 20 partner agencies once a week, including church food pantries and the Texas State food pantry when they are in session.

“Every bit of safety helps,” said Hays County Food Bank Executive Director Eleanor Owen-Oshan. “Staff and volunteers have supplied their own masks, either cloth or the blue ones. That’s what the majority of the mask situation has been. We have had some cloth mask donations in the past but these provide the highest protection to the public and it helps our staff feel a little bit safer.”

To donate to some of the many nonprofit organizations doing critical pandemic assistance work during the holiday season see the links below:

Hays County Food Bank runs ongoing food distributions throughout all of Hays County on an almost daily basis. Visit https://haysfoodbank.org/give-funds.aspx to donate.

Southside Community Center runs the local homeless shelter, operates a low-income senior housing complex, provides a free daily meal to anyone in need and also provides help with bills and emergency expenses. Visit https://www.southsidecommunitycenter.org/ to donate.

CASA of Central Texas provides advocacy for abused and neglected children in the court system. Visit https://www.classy.org/campaign/home-donation-page/c248911 to donate.

Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center provides shelter, counseling and other support programs for people experiencing domestic and sexual abuse. Visit https://www.hcwc.org/donate/ to donate.

El Buen Pastor UMC provides an outdoor Sunday morning breakfast and other essentials to the people experiencing homelessness. Visit https://www.umc.org/en/how-we-serve/umcgiving/donate to donate.