University Advancement names Sarah Sims to be donor engagement AVP

Texas State University Vice President for University Advancement Brooks Hull has named Sarah Sims the new associate vice president for donor engagement.

Sims comes to Texas State from the University of Houston, where she had served as executive director of donor engagement since 2021.

Sims will start at Texas State May 1, 2023.

“Sarah is a well-recognized and respected leader in our industry, and I am proud to work with her,” Hull said. “She will bring a transformative focus to the donors and alumni at undoubtedly deepening engagement with existing donors and foster long-lasting relationships. We are grateful to have her on our team as we continue to make bold moves in achieving our Hopes and Aspirations High university vision.”

As AVP for donor engagement, Sims will provide leadership and strategic direction in the planning, development and management of all alumni and constituent engagement to actively support the university’s mission.

At UH, Sims oversaw design and implementation of UH’s first comprehensive donor engagement model. Between 2016-2021, she was executive director of donor relations at the University of Florida where she defined the leadership and strategic vision as well as initiated engagement, recognition and communication programs to strengthen donor relationships at all levels.

She served as director of donor engagement for the Oklahoma State University Foundation 20132016, associate director of philanthropy for the Nature Conservancy of Alabama 2010-2013 and director of stewardship programs/donor relations 2006-2010 for the University of Oklahoma Foundation.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Texas State University team at such an exciting time,” Sims said. “Under the leadership of President Damphousse and with the successful completion of the NEXT IS NOW Campaign and the university’s 125th anniversary celebration in 2024, the opportunity to engage TXST alumni and donors has never been more critical. I look forward to building and implementing programs that will recognize our donors’ generous support and display the impact of philanthropy for our faculty, staff and students. It’s a great time to be a Bobcat!”

Sims earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of North Florida.