University of Austin VP to speak at Rotary Club

Chad Thevenot, Senior VP for Advancement at the University of Austin (UATX), a new university will speak with the Rotary Club of San Marcos this Wednesday at Texas Roadhouse from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in San Marcos. Thevenot has served on UATX’s leadership team since the university’s founding in July 2021. Prior to UATX, Chad served as the executive director of the Institute for Humane Studies, a national educational nonprofit located in Washington, D.C. Chad will discuss how UATX is addressing the current challenges on college campuses across the U.S. through their three core principles: (1) an unwavering commitment to freedom of inquiry and intellectual pluralism, (2) a novel financial model that limits administrative bloat and unnecessary amenities, and (3) an innovative curriculum that is a unique blend of tradition and innovation.