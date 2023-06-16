University names new associate vice president for development

Texas State University Vice President for University Advancement Brooks Hull has named Todd Jensen as the new Associate Vice President for Development.

Jensen comes to Texas State from the University of Texas at Austin, where he had served as Director of Principal Gifts for the McCombs School of Business since February 2020. Jensen will start at Texas State July 17.

“Todd has a proven record as a dedicated and exceptional fundraiser. We are proud to have him join our team,” Hull said. “I know he will play a key role in helping Texas State achieve our Hopes and Aspirations High university vision which will deliver even more opportunities and resources to our students.”

As AVP for development, Jensen will provide leadership and strategic direction and execution of fundraising priorities to actively support the university’s mission.

At UT, Jensen was one of the lead fundraisers and built a principal gifts portfolio cultivating and securing over $13M from alumni and friends for McCombs and other strategic initiatives across campus. Between 2014-2020, he held various roles of increasing responsibility at Purdue University. During his time at Purdue, he secured transformational philanthropic support which fulfilled many universities priorities. These include funding the Shah Family Global Innovation Laboratory, endowing the Head Coaching position for the Crew team, and funding the Executive in Residence program. Prior to his roles within University Advancement, he served as Campus Director for The Navigators, an international non-profit organization at both Purdue and the University of Wyoming.

“I am grateful to Vice President Hull and the search committee for the opportunity to join Texas State University,” Jensen said. “I am honored to be a part of a team which has done amazing work with even greater opportunities ahead. I look forward to meeting our alumni, friends and donors and inviting them to be a part of building into Texas State’s future!”

Jensen earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln and his Masters degree in Higher Education from Ball State University.