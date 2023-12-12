Unofficial results show Harris wins Kyle's District 4

Following the District 4 City Council Runoff Election held on Saturday, Dec. 9, unofficial results indicate Dr. Lauralee Harris was elected to serve in District 4, receiving 65.45% of the vote, according to a press release.

Outgoing District 4 Council Member Ashlee Bradshaw will be acknowledged, and incoming Council Member Dr. Harris will be sworn in during a Special Council Meeting to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Kyle City Hall, 100 W. Center St.

Unofficial election results of city races. These results will not be official until they are canvassed on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers at Kyle City Hall, 100 W. Center St.

Unofficial District 4 City Council Runoff Election Results: Claudia Zapata–199 votes or 34.55% Dr. Lauralee Harris– 377 votes or 65.45% For more information, visit CityofKyle.com/ ElectionResults.