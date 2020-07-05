US jobs surge: Trump sees sunshine, Biden 'no victory yet' Sun, 07/05/2020 - 4:00am NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. economy just posted its best single-month job gain in history. U.S. unemployment is at one of its worst points since the Great Depression. Both are true. As Republicans and Democrats fought to spin Thursday's jobs numbers to their advantage, both sides face tremendous political risks in navigating ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about US jobs surge: Trump sees sunshine, Biden 'no victory yet'