US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss

Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:00am

Wall Street managed to end a bumpy day broadly higher Friday but still finished with its worst week in nearly three months. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% a day after dropping nearly 6% in its biggest rout since mid-March. It lost 4.8% for the week, snapping a three-week winning streak for ...

