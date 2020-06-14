US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss Sun, 06/14/2020 - 12:00am Wall Street managed to end a bumpy day broadly higher Friday but still finished with its worst week in nearly three months. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% a day after dropping nearly 6% in its biggest rout since mid-March. It lost 4.8% for the week, snapping a three-week winning streak for ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about US stocks bounce higher, but still end the week with a loss