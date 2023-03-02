Vagina Monologues – SMTX raises over $7,400 For HCWC

On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, the Vagina Monologues – SMTX hosted an evening of empowering performances to a soldout crowd at the Wildflower Country Inn & Event Center. The annual event raised over $7,457 to benefit the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center.

The event featured spoken word, music, raffles, drinks, and hors d'oeuvre. The evening ended with a burlesque performance by Bonanza Honey, Bombshelly, and Taylor L’amour and featured music by Grace Rowland.

This year’s event was sponsored by The Wildflower Country Inn and Event Center, Amanda Debord – Realtor, Steven Anderson- Event Photographer, Ashley Nicole Affair – Photobooth, The Workschop – Design, Thistlewood Manor - Food/Catering, Blanco Brew - Beverage Donation, Twin Liquors - Beverage Donation, and Texas International Wine organization - Beverage Donation.

Vendors included Riverbend Witchery, Kandy Paddles, Radiant Raes, Natalie Thompson – Tarot, Pure Romance by Tabetha Mumford and Diana Scheunemann photography.

HCWC has benefited from a longstanding relationship with the Vagina Monologues-SMTX, and this was the most successful event to date. CEO, Melissa Rodriguez would like to extend a special thank you to Amber Johnson and Tabetha Mumford for coordinating this year's event.

The Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center has a 44-year history of serving adults, youth and children in Hays and Caldwell counties who are victims of family violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. All HCWC services are free and confidential. For more information please visit www.hcwc.org or call (512) 396-HELP.