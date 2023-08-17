The start of a new school year includes specific training for teachers and staff in a wealth of areas. Security and Texas state law affects schools even more in 2023. San Marcos Police Department Officer Mendoza recently brought a presentation to SMCISD High School teachers about vape pens and THC pens, including information about the current laws and what teachers should do if they find the devices on campus. San Marcos CISD students and families need to be aware that if a student possesses a vape on San Marcos Consolidated ISD property or at a district event, by law, they must be placed in a disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP). Texas legislators passed HB 114 in the last regular session, and starting on Sept. 1, students will be bound to the new standard. The new school year began Tuesday in San Marcos with thousands of students, teachers and staff across the district getting to know many new routines. Over the next several issues, the San Marcos Daily Record will continue to share First Day of School photos sent to us.