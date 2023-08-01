Veterans need to file to get maximum benefits this year

For veterans to get their maximum PACT Act benefits, they must file their PACT Act Claim or at least submit Intent to File a claim by Aug. 9 for benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.

The PACT Act greatly expanded the eligibility of various toxic exposures for VA disability compensation claims, healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.

To submit an Intent to File, complete VA Form 21-0966 (https://www. va.gov/find-forms/aboutform- 21-0966/ and either: mail it to: (Postmarked by Aug. 9) Department of Veterans Affairs, Evidence Intake Center, PO Box 4444, Janesville, WI 53547-4444, and fax: 844531-7818. Call the VA at 800-827-1000 & notify intent to file, email to: PactAct@ tvc.texas.gov (note: email must be received by Aug. 8, 4 p.m.) or contact your local Veteran County Service Officer. Veterans should note that submitting an intent to file is not a claim. It establishes a date to be used for determining retroactive pay if any. You still need to file a claim and submit supporting documentation. There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits. However, to receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022, PACT Act claims or Intent to File must be submitted by Aug. 9. Veterans can get assistance filing their PACT Act and other disability compensation Claims at no cost from the Texas Veterans Commission by contacting https://www.tvc.texas.gov/claims/appointments/.