VFW Post 3413 hosts MRE cook-off

The Maurice T Suttles VFW Post 3413 recently hosted a Meal Ready to Eat cooking competition. Contestants were challenged to turn a standard-issued MRE to an edible delight.

Above, Pedro Medina, Michael Hernandez and San Marcos City Councilmember Shane Scott served as judges during Saturday's cook-off.

Below, award winners pictured from left to right, Flores received third place, Les Young was named first place and Commander Stephanie Brown earned second place.

Below, Michael Flores worked to turn his MRE into a delectable treat.