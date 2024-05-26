VFW post in need of donations to avoid closure after damages

Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 is a staple in the community. Beyond the obvious dedication to veterans, the VFW also helps residents during emergencies, is present at many local events and provides a regular meeting place for area groups, whether they are veteran organizations or not. The post, which was chartered in 1935, is also in need of more than $100,000 financial support, lest the doors be closed forever, following damages from the recent storm. Like true service members, Post 3413 Commander Stephanie Brown and Post 3413 Quartermaster Aaron Brown will not be going down without a fight.

The Browns were elected as command staff for the post in 2019, and Aaron said the two were immediately thrown into the “deep end.” The problems began in 2020 with the pandemic and the establishment of the 51% rule. According to the San Antonio Report website, the rule said that businesses that made 51% or more of their revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages were not considered essential and had to remain closed. Many bars were able to skirt this rule by selling food, but Stephanie said this option was not feasible, as the nonprofit had no way to pay kitchen staff nor the right kitchen for the job. Aaron said more of the post’s income is from rentals, but those are considered non-taxable donations and were not included in the calculation.

“We went about two months like that and realized that we were not going to make it if we did not get rid of our TABC license,” Aaron Brown said. “We surrendered our license. And then the next month they said, ‘Oh, you don't have to surrender your license. You can just suspend your license.’ … When we went back to the TABC they said, ‘No, you've already surrendered your license. It's gone.’” Stephanie said she noticed the pandemic isolation was taking a toll on many of the veterans’ mental health and decided that she would reinstate breakfast every Friday, which was a longstanding tradition. Due to restrictions, these breakfasts were outside in the elements since the post couldn’t meet inside the building. Aaron said these breakfast meetups were sparse at first but grew to up to 50 people on busier days and at least 20 every other day.

Aaron said the post restructured its business model to focus solely on rentals and started doing bereavements for $150 each. This wasn’t an easy way to make money with all of the pandemic restrictions on the amount of people allowed in one building. The post got to a point where they had exhausted all but $1,000 of their funds.

“Luckily, [VFW] Post 7110 down in New Braunfels came in and wrote us a check to get us through about two months worth of bills. So them doing that got us over the hump,” Aaron Brown said. “Shortly after that, restrictions started lifting, and we were able to have more events.”

Aaron said just as the post was able to bring in a bit more income, in 2021, there was a windstorm that caused $13,000 in damages that the post had to pay for.

“Every time we seem to be getting ahead, we take a hit,” Stephanie Brown said.

With an update to the International Fire Code, the post has taken another hit. They are now required to install a sprinkler system, and Aaron said the latest estimate was $140,000 for that. But that isn’t all, the building also sustained heavy damage in the storm that occurred on May 9, which will cost around $15,000 to repair. The city of San Marcos is going to help the post apply for grants, but the amount received from that won’t be near enough to pay for all that is required.

The loss of the post would be a loss to both the veteran and nonveteran community alike. The post provides the community with help during emergencies like when Winter Storm Uri hit. The post provided about 1,000 gallons of potable water that they boiled themselves and 3,000 of non-potable water to anyone who needed it. They also distributed coats from a recent Coat Drive and supplied people with food. Stephanie said in 2021, the post started participating in a lot more community events, so they can be found at Wreaths Across America, Memorial Day Services, and they have an Easter celebration in concert with some of the other Veteran groups in town. Stephanie also wanted to break down the barrier between those that had been deployed and those that had served in other ways. To be a VFW member, one must have been deployed, but the post opened its doors to all Veterans. Other groups also utilize the VFW: the Girl Scouts, the Broke Thespians, San Marcos Police Officers Association, U.S. Navy recruiters and San Marcos High School Air Force JROTC, to name a few.

“We have rebuilt the community here over the last couple of years,” Aaron Brown said.

The link to donate can be found on the post’s facebook page and is: checkout. square.site/merchant/3SHZ54H7S7YWG/ checkout/2VWHXOJKXJSWWQ446MY-WFSGS