Vice Provost named to prestigious ACE fellows program

The American Council on Education (ACE) has named Debbie Thorne, senior vice provost at Texas State University, an ACE Fellow for academic year 2024-25.

Thorne was among 26 emerging college and university leaders selected for the 2024-25 class of the ACE Fellows, the longest-running leadership development program in the United States.

“The ACE Fellowship provides an exceptional opportunity to learn from and partner with senior leaders at another institution,” Thorne said. “I am most grateful to President Damphousse for nominating me for this prestigious program and look forward to engaging with many colleagues and mentors on ways to amplify the role and impact of higher education.”

Since its inception in 1965, the ACE Fellows Program has strengthened institutions in American higher education by identifying and preparing over 2,500 faculty, staff and administrators for senior positions in college and university leadership through its distinctive and intensive cohort-based mentorship model. More than 80 percent of the fellows who have participated have gone on after their fellowship to serve as chief executive officers, chief academic officers, other cabinet-level positions and deans.

“The ACE Fellows Program, known for its history of success, cultivates skilled and promising leaders, driving the growth of a diverse and talented higher education leadership pipeline,” said ACE President Ted Mitchell. “Through immersive learning experiences, ACE Fellows acquire fresh perspectives and develop distinctive skills to apply upon their return to their home campuses. I am excited to witness the accomplishments of this class.”

The fellows program incorporates its signature features such as retreats, interactive and virtual learning opportunities, visits to campuses and other higher education- related organizations as well as placement at another higher education institution. All these experiences are condensed into a single year, providing the fellows with years of on-the-job experience and skills development.

During the placement, fellows observe and work with senior officers at their host institutions, attend decision-making meetings, and focus on issues of interest that will benefit their host and nominating institutions. The year ahead will offer many opportunities for ACE Fellows to view leadership in action. Placement institutions will benefit from having an experienced leader who can lend a fresh perspective to emerging or ongoing institutional challenges.

For more information about the ACE Fellows Program, visit acenet. edu/Programs-Services/ Pages/professional-learning/ ACE-Fellows-Program. aspx.