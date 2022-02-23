Victory Gardens displays new street signs

When driving through the Victory Gardens subdivision, also known as El Barrio de La Victoria, you may notice a slight change when reading the street signs. Recently, new signs were installed to honor the history of the neighborhood establishment and many residents that once served in the military

According to San Marcos native and Victory Gardens resident Christina Casas-Moreno, the signs were a work in progress with the previous construction project in the subdivision. The signage project was a collaborative effort with the neighborhood commission, the City of San Marcos and the community of La Victoria.

“Casas, Cortez, Calderon, Ybarra, and Silguero family members worked together to empower our neighborhood residents to be heard, we passed out flyers on foot, going door to door to encourage them to attend meetings,” Casas-Moreno said. “It was a mission for our voices to be heard after experiencing many construction setbacks. COVID also prevented many of our residents from getting together to take part in decision-making during these changes. After discussing our concerns, La Victoria residents were provided opportunities to share feedback and during our neighborhood meeting, a final vote was made.”

Ultimately, the community voted for the sign option that includes the well-known image from the Battle of Iwo Jima. The Victory Gardens neighborhood was established following World War II and the street signs bear the name of World War II generals.

“The signs honor those who lost their lives in service to their country. When you drive through La Victoria, you will reflect on the sacrifices of our fallen heroes, veterans, active military members, and their families,” Casas-Moreno said.

She further spoke of the importance of the community having a voice and how she previously threw a neighborhood block party to educate and empower the community.

“It is so important for our residents to be aware of what is going on within our community and neighborhood. I encourage mi familia in Barrio Victoria/Victory Gardens and community to get out and make a difference and continue to look out for one another. We can make a change by getting to know our city officials and the changes being made. Your votes count. La Victoria stands proud of being a part of the decision to have these signs put up,” Casas-Moreno said.

The Battle of Iwo Jima began on Feb. 19, 1945. As of Wednesday, Feb. 23, it has been 77 years since the six U.S. Marines raised the flag over Mt. Suribachi at the end of the four-day battle on the island, creating the iconic image that is recognized and admired by many today.

This photograph taken by Joe Rosenthal inspired Felix W. de Weldon to create the statue that is now known as the Marine Corps. War Memorial located in Arlington, Va.