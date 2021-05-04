Virtual open house for San Marcos Transportation Corridors Study underway

The City of San Marcos and the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) are hosting a virtual open house for their San Marcos Transportation Corridors Study, which began Monday and lasts through June 4.

Residents are invited to attend and provide input on the study’s second virtual open house.

The event includes an overview of potential transportation improvements and mixed-use development options in three key activity centers and transportation corridors in San Marcos. The transportation corridors include Guadalupe Street (State Highway 123), Hopkins Street (State Highway 80) and a potential north/south thoroughfare east of IH-35; the activity centers include the downtown area, the Medical Center and the City Government Complex.

The preliminary options were developed using input from the community, market research and technical data that outlines current and anticipated future conditions including travel patterns, traffic counts and population growth. Residents and individuals that work, study or travel in the area are encouraged to view the open house materials and complete the interactive survey.

“San Marcos is a unique city that offers a great quality of life, and it continues to grow,” Mayor Jane Hughson said in a statement. “This study is an opportunity for the community to give input on how we meet future needs in a way that continues to reflect the natural beauty, history, and character we enjoy in the City today.”

The Virtual Open House is accessible anytime until June 4 online at SMTXStudy.com. Material is also available by mail and can be requested by calling 512-436-3712 or emailing info@smtxstudy.com.

Staff members involved with the study are available to answer questions and receive comments by phone and email.

For more information, contact Doise Miers at 512-215-9411 or Doise.Miers@campotexas.org