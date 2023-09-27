Virtual teaching spaces assist online instruction

Navigating the virtual learning space can be challenging for both students and instructors. Texas State University’s Teaching Space of Tomorrow is designed to make it easier. Devised by the Division of Information Technology, the Teaching Space of Tomorrow is a combined instructional studio and faculty office created to take the online teaching and learning experience to a new level.

The space leverages technology to connect instructors and students in a far more personal way than in a traditional online classroom. The lecturer’s podium includes controls for multiple displays using a laptop and an interactive tablet. Facing the instructor, a pair of large TV displays show the faces of up to 98 students per class. Two more screens allow the instructor to follow students’ chat and questions, and a fifth screen shows the instructor’s presentation.

Using production lighting, a green screen, sound, and microphone systems, the Teaching Space of Tomorrow places every student in the front row. Regardless of class size, this virtual space brings students and instructors together like never before.

Origin Story Ken Pierce, Texas State’s former chief information officer and vice president for IT, worked with Carlos Balam-Kuk Solís, Ph.D., associate vice president of the Technology Innovation Office, and the IT Learning Spaces team to map out plans for the space in 2018.

To gather direct and real- time feedback from faculty when construction was complete, the team welcomed Seth Frei, Ph.D., lecturer for the McCoy College of Business Department of Management, to the space in 2021.

As the design team focused on Frei’s feedback, they kept in mind his goal of providing an intimate, engaging learning experience for students. Student eye contact and real-time responses have always been instructional priorities for Frei, and the configuration of the space allowed him to form those connections with students.

“Where we position that camera [makes] it really easy to have good eye contact with the people you’re talking with as they are sharing,” Frei said. “I think that’s important, as well, in a space—being able to feel like there’s a direct connection between you and the person on the other end. I can see quite a few of the comments that have been made, so I can start to put things together. I’m able to string ideas together and then reply to the class. I can put those ideas together to then better respond to how students are interacting with the class.”

Student Urvi Dalal described her experience with the space as “having an extra layer of quality.”

“The overall presentation quality helped retain my attention, which I believe helped me succeed in the class,” Dalal said. “Even though it’s a class full of a hundred, two hundred people, I could directly have a conversation with the professor.”

Social Responsibility Lea Velez, DSW, clinical lecturer in the School of Social Work, continued the Teaching Space of Tomorrow’s evolution by using it for community outreach. As a lifelong social worker, Velez is a deep believer in community responsibility.

“Texas State is part of the San Marcos community,” the 1999 Texas State graduate said. “We use this community’s land and space. So, we can’t be siloed. I believe part of our responsibility as community members is to use all the resources we have here to enhance it. I wanted to do something using the [Teaching Space of Tomorrow] to improve the quality of life of people in the community.”

When Hands of Hope, a local organization whose mission is to support adult women emerging from hardship, needed a computer skills instructor for one of their programs, Velez jumped at the opportunity.

Velez taught the cohort’s computer skills class. She opened one particular session by praising attendees for their proficiency in Zoom etiquette and then suggested starting with a mindful moment. After reading a quote aloud to the class, Velez asked the women to think about ways to find and use their own unique voices.

Velez listened to each woman in turn, nodding and commenting with her own personal observation before thanking those who shared. For some women in the Hands of Hope program, speaking up is difficult, but Velez fostered safety and acceptance in their online space. They formed a community of trust, and Velez was part of it.

For more information, visit the Teaching Space of Tomorrow webpage.