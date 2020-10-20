Vote 2020: Incumbent Rockeymoore faces challenger Scott for city council place 4

Editor's note: The Daily Record sent questionnaires to both candidates for San Marcos City Council Place 4 — Incumbent Mark Rockeymoore and challenger Shane Scott. Both candidates discuss their plans if elected to the city council.

Mark Rockeymoore

Incumbent

Q. What did you learn from your past term as Councilmember and what will you do differently if you are elected again?

Rockeymoore: I learned quite a bit about how to represent my constituents. It was trial in error in some cases, as actually understanding the full weight of being a representative is something that takes experience. Knowing that your constituents expect you to be about their business can be a heavy weight in a life that is already busy. I ran for council to see if a working man like myself and many others can be an effective city council person. I found out that I could and have learned from my errors.

Q. What issue most inspired you to run for office and how would you address it as a Councilmember?

Rockeymoore: These are fateful times that we are living in right now. The world is changing in ways we can’t predict and in, some ways, is beyond knowing. The environment, justice issues, keeping a city going strong when even our nation is experiencing a challenging time are issues we must confront and overcome. People need someone in office that they can trust, that they know has no ulterior motives or is beholden to any entities other than the city. Being that person for the City of San Marcos again would be my honor and privilege.

Q. COVID-19 will affect San Marcos residents for months to come, if not their health and daily activities, in their economic outlook. What do you propose going forward to prevent the spread while preserving economic vitality for the City of San Marcos’s budget and its residents?

Rockeymoore: Continue on the same path we are currently on. Watching the numbers and making certain to look at any spikes in cases, where they occur and who they affect. Work diligently to begin some kind of contract tracing, putting the structure in place to monitor the progression of the cases while we await a vaccine. Simultaneously, doing all we can to help small businesses stay afloat by seeking financial aid as well as creative solutions to keep their businesses thriving during these uncertain times.

Q. How will you advocate for economic opportunity and preserve affordability in San Marcos? How would you amend the new City Development Code if given the opportunity?

Rockeymoore: I will continue to work to bring new businesses to the City of San Marcos. To make certain that we are a welcoming location, while understanding that we are a choice location and do not have to give too many incentives to get companies to locate here. The current city council has been working hard to make certain that the development code works as well as possible for all residents. My concern is making sure that established neighborhoods remain affordable and that property taxes don’t skyrocket. Having strict transition zones between businesses and neighborhoods around the downtown might help in that regard.

Q. How will you address a changing climate in a city with risks of flooding and protect a beloved river projected to turn semi-arid?

Rockeymoore: San Marcos is currently semi-arid and will turn arid in approximately 50 years, according to a recent study. That means that our hot will get hotter, more consistently and we need to make sure our buildings and codes are prepared for that. We have to make certain that our flood-prone areas are prepared for an even higher intensity of flash flood potential, which accompanies increased aridity. I have been doing everything I can to support city staff in making changes that will take us further down this road and will continue to do so if reelected.

Shane Scott

Q. What experiences most qualify you to represent the residents of San Marcos as Councilmember?

Scott: I served on San Marcos City Council during the most productive times in our history 2010-2015 and have a working knowledge of our town’s past and present. Recently, I served on the Neighborhood Commission working to protect the neighborhoods. I worked with my colleagues to facilitate growth of small businesses, removed governmental restrictions, worked with Texas State as they grew into our community, brought big companies here like Amazon for living wage jobs.

Q. What issue most inspired you to run for office and how would you address it as a Councilmember?

Scott: The increased taxes and Austin style gridlock are what makes me want to run.

Q. COVID-19 will affect San Marcos residents for months to come, if not their health and daily activities, in their economic outlook. What do you propose going forward to prevent the spread while preserving economic vitality for the City of San Marcos’s budget and its residents?

Scott: Follow state guidelines for current protection methods. I am committed to removing red tape and working collaboratively with small businesses in our community who are trying to save local jobs. Pray for a cure so we can start the recovery process.

Q. How will you advocate for economic opportunity and preserve affordability in San Marcos? How would you amend the new City Development Code if given the opportunity?

Scott: By keeping an “open for business” attitude to attract more companies as we have done in the past, it worked well. As far as the Land Development Code, we must be mindful not to micro-manage and maintain consistency for future investors

Q. How will you address a changing climate in a city with risks of flooding and protect a beloved river projected to turn semi-arid?

Scott: Federal monies have been allocated, we must complete the work that has been started. It is imperative that those impacted by flooding are a part of this recovery process. The city must not neglect citizen input as these projects are rolled out. Everyone loves the river and wants to protect it. Regarding semi-arid, I have heard this statement for the last 30 years and it still is the same beloved river.