Vote 2020: San Marcos mayoral race sees crowded field

Editor's note: the Daily Record sent questionnaires to each of the five candidates running for San Marcos mayor. Two candidates did not participate: Randy Dethrow and Michael Hathaway.

Jane Hughson

Q. What did you learn from your past term as mayor and what will you do differently if you are elected again?

Hughson: The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic required much thought and research in order for the city to do as much as possible to assist our residents in handling the pandemic regarding their health and for business.

The Mayor receives many more questions and demands which require much more time by the Mayor and staff than I would have thought.

There is nothing I would do differently.

Q. What issue most inspired you to run for office and how would you address it as Mayor?

Hughson: The position of mayor has the opportunity to make life better for San Marcos residents, along with the city council. These are the issues I work on every day with staff and others. The mayor is privileged to be able to speak for San Marcos and represent San Marcos across the region.

Q. COVID-19 will affect San Marcos residents for months to come, if not their health and daily activities, in their economic outlook. What do you propose going forward to prevent the spread while preserving economic vitality for the City of San Marcos’s budget and its residents?

Hughson: The city council chose to spend $105,000 of the federally funded Community Development Block Grant–Covid funding to partner with Hays County to provide on-going testing services and $200,000 for business grants to provide for protective equipment and more. City staff have assisted with most of the Covid testing done. We are also providing relief for utility bills for residents and businesses through local funding and grants available through the Community Action agency. In addition, we have set several parking spaces downtown for curbside pickup as businesses are finding new ways to economically survive the pandemic. We will continue to provide what the city can do with additional federal funding such as the almost $100,000 for technology devices for our public school children. The city will continue to find ways to do city business safely and provide relief to our businesses and residents. If everyone will continue to wear face coverings and social distance, we can recover from the pandemic.

Q. How will you advocate for economic opportunity and preserve affordability in San Marcos? How would you amend the new City Development Code if given the opportunity?

Hughson: I am currently a member of the multi-county Workforce Solutions Development Executive Council. There are a number of training classes on many topics for people to learn and/or enhance their skills for or upward mobility or a new career, many of which are available at no cost. We must continue our participation with the Greater San Marcos Partnership. With more jobs that provide good pay and benefits, we can better afford available housing whether renting or owning.

The city council recently completed the first update to the Code adopted in April of 2018. There were improvements for water quality, administrative updates, and amendments I initiated to create two new zoning districts to provide for the type of housing that developers are seeking to provide. We continue to see how we can improve the characteristics of several zoning districts to provide for a more attractive San Marcos.

Q. How will you address a changing climate in a city with risks of flooding and protect a beloved river projected to turn semi-arid?

Hughson: The City Council made a number of changes to our ordinances several years ago to improve resiliency against flooding in new development and further improvements were made with the new Land Development Code.

We need to continue to protect the Edwards Aquifer regions in and around San Marcos to ensure the continuation of the San Marcos River.

Since we already live in Flash Flood alley, for their own safety everyone should sign up at WarnCentralTexas.org to receive notices of impending flooding and other disasters.

Juan Miguel Arredondo

Q. What experiences most qualify you to represent the residents of San Marcos as Mayor?

Arredondo: As a fifth generation San Marcos native and proud product of our San Marcos CISD schools and Texas State University alumnus, I am uniquely qualified to represent and advocate for the historically underserved and underrepresented citizens of San Marcos. For the past five years I have advocated for ISD students, staff, and families on the east side of San Marcos. I’m running for mayor to amplify the voices of the citizens who are too often unheard by our current mayor.

Q. What issue most inspired you to run for office and how would you address it as Mayor?

Arredondo: My motivation to run for mayor is centered on our city’s inability to respond to the three crises currently affecting the San Marcos community — the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis, and our housing the housing affordability crisis — issues that, in my opinion, follow racial fault lines of health inequities and toxic economic inequality, disproportionately impacting Latinx communities and people of color. I will respond to and address these three crises through a combination of good governance, political courage, and fiscal clarity.

Q. COVID-19 will affect San Marcos residents for months to come, if not their health and daily activities, in their economic outlook. What do you propose going forward to prevent the spread while preserving economic vitality for the City of San Marcos’s budget and its residents?

Arredondo: The City must ensure rapid emergency support for our residents and small business owners, especially their employees, and other vulnerable low- and moderate-wage hourly workers affected by social distancing policies by reducing property taxes and decreasing fees and utility rates. Strict enforcement of local mask orders and adherence to CDC guidelines will also allow our San Marcos economy to safely remain open and for our residents to safely return to work.

Q. How will you advocate for economic opportunity and preserve affordability in San Marcos? How would you amend the new City Development Code if given the opportunity?

Arredondo: San Marcos is not affordable for most of its residents. If we want to address this issue council must stop ignoring the recommendations made by the SMTX4ALL Taskforce and take appropriate steps to reform our municipal zoning code to allow the construction of more affordable, accessible homes in our walkable, transit-connected neighborhoods. We must also establish a COVID-19 Economic Recovery Taskforce focused on policy and economic stimulus, mental and emotional health, and marketing and business development. Because when it comes to recovering from the current economic crisis there can be no half measures and no cutting corners.

Q. How will you address a changing climate in a city with risks of flooding and protect a beloved river projected to turn semi-arid?

Arredondo: As your next mayor, I will prioritize the creation of a true city-wide Sustainability Plan (Science-Based Decisions) that lays a roadmap for climate change action and improved quality of life for our entire community. I will also work with our city manager to align city departments, investments, zoning, and development processes to streamline the development of safe walkable neighborhoods connected by efficient transit and Low Impact Transportation (LIT) to combat climate change and protect our unique and sensitive natural environment.

Justin Harris

Q. What experiences most qualify you to represent the residents of San Marcos as Mayor?

Harris: I am a USMC infantry veteran with two deployments to the Middle East.

Q. What issue most inspired you to run for office and how would you address it as Mayor?

Harris: Why am I running for mayor of San Marcos? The answer is simple. I want to Make San Marcos Great Again!

How do I intend to do that? Let me count the ways:

1. Put an end to this Wuhan virus nonsense. That means no more masks and no more social distancing.

2. Back the Blue. As mayor, I will substantially increase the amount of funding allocated to the San Marcos Police Department. We need more officers and they need bigger paychecks.

3. Address the Homeless Crisis. More and more people are resorting to panhandling and living in makeshift camps in along our rivers. Let’s get these folks off the streets and back into the game.

4. Put potholes before pet projects. As mayor, not a single pet project will be funded until every single pothole is filled.

Q. COVID-19 will affect San Marcos residents for months to come, if not their health and daily activities, in their economic outlook. What do you propose going forward to prevent the spread while preserving economic vitality for the City of San Marcos’s budget and its residents?

Harris: This Wuhan virus nonsense has got to end. Face masks requirements and social distancing mandates are unnecessary, unhealthy and unconstitutional. Forcing people to live in a perpetual state of fear and economic hardship is downright un-American. We need to get back to work, back to school, and back to living the good life.

Q. How will you advocate for economic opportunity and preserve affordability in San Marcos? How would you amend the new City Development Code if given the opportunity?

Harris: The new city development code is an affront to the good people of San Marcos. No amount of amendments, adjustments, tweaks or edits can salvage it. As mayor, I intend to throw it out and start from scratch.

Q. How will you address a changing climate in a city with risks of flooding and protect a beloved river projected to turn semi-arid?

Harris: I’m not sure I can answer this question because I quite certain that the mayor of San Marcos does not have the power to control raging rivers or bread dead ones back to life.