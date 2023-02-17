Weekend closure on State Highway 123

State Highway 123, also called Guadalupe Street, will be closed at the intersection of Interstate 35 through the weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, February 17. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 20, weather permitting.

“Work on this project includes reconstruction of I-35 main lanes and the bridge over State Highway 123 as well as north and southbound frontages roads,” Brad Wheelis, Tx-DOT spokesperson, said. “It is also reversing several safety ramps and adding entrance and exit lanes for people merging.”

During the closure, eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn at Wonder World Drive to access SH-123. Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn at SH80/Hopkins Street to access Guadalupe Street headed towards downtown. This will leave the roadway under the interstate overpass clear for construction.

“What is happening now is we are in the middle of widening the bridge at SH-123, so these closures are necessary to complete some of the work on the construction of that bridge,” Wheelis said.

The total project is expected to be completed in early 2025. The total construction cost is $107 million.