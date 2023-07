Members of the Broke Thespians Company, recently came to the library to offer a theatre workshop for children. The group is performing Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka at the San Marcos Plaza Park, Fridays and Saturdays through July 29. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and admission is free. Above, youngsters are led in an activity by troupe members. Left, everyone is dressed up for the workshop.

Photos provided by San Marcos Public Library