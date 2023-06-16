WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

On Saturday on the campus of Texas State University, they will celebrate the fifth year of TXST New Ventures, with the Cohort Celebration and Pitch Day. At the same time, those in charge will welcome the 2023 Cohort. The public is invited to meet these talented young people, hear their pitches and mingle with program alumni. There will be teams from many fields participating including healthcare, materials science, digital twins and transportation. Partners for this event include Dell for Startups, the Greater San Marcos Partnership, Splash Coworking and UFCU, with the Texas State Centers of Excellence offering expertise from the Media Innovation Lab, Concrete Industry Management, the Translational Health Research Center and the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. Meet the entrepreneurs and innovators of tomorrow. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. At 1 p.m. the four finalists will present and at 2 p.m. all attending will hear from Christy Cardenas, Managing Partner Grit Ventures. She is a prominent player in the venture capital arena. There will be some snacks but most of all, a chance to learn.
Last weekend, I got my motorcycle license after a two day course, and I’m ready to purchase my first bike.
I plan to head to San Marcos Motorcycles to check out their selection.
If I get one, I will be riding my new hog through the Hill Country to check out the beautiful views that our town and the surrounding areas have to offer. Since the heat is more than stifling, I plan to drive very fast so that I can get the wind in my hair and somewhat dry the sweat that I am sure to be covered in. I may cruise on over to the river and take a dip because it is the only pleasantly cooled spot in town.
Then I’ll probably head to Zelick’s for a cold brew and a bite to eat, so I can take advantage of the front row parking that a motorcycle will afford me. Wish me luck–My mom’s incredibly nervous.
Come celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17 at the Dunbar Recreation Center.
The community celebration will begin at 2 p.m. and will include food, music, arts and crafts, activities for children and adults, vendors and a silent auction.
Hosted by the Dunbar Heritage Association, this celebration promises to be a fun, family-friendly inclusive event to commemorate the history, culture and traditions of Black Americans in San Marcos, specifically surrounding June 19, 1865–otherwise known as Juneteenth or Jubilee Day–when slaves first learned that they were free. Lil Lafayette will serve up Creole food, and festivities will run from 2 to 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Roughhouse Brewing is having a Father’s Day celebration with all-day Micheladas.
Treat dad to a cool, summertime favorite under the shade at Roughhouse’s outdoor picnic area.