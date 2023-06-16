WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

Last weekend, I got my motorcycle license after a two day course, and I’m ready to purchase my first bike.

I plan to head to San Marcos Motorcycles to check out their selection.

If I get one, I will be riding my new hog through the Hill Country to check out the beautiful views that our town and the surrounding areas have to offer. Since the heat is more than stifling, I plan to drive very fast so that I can get the wind in my hair and somewhat dry the sweat that I am sure to be covered in. I may cruise on over to the river and take a dip because it is the only pleasantly cooled spot in town.

Then I’ll probably head to Zelick’s for a cold brew and a bite to eat, so I can take advantage of the front row parking that a motorcycle will afford me. Wish me luck–My mom’s incredibly nervous.