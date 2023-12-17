A wheel barrel full of fun and dancing

“I’ve spent 90 years working up to this party,” said Milton Vaverek at the start of his 90th birthday party, held on Dec. 14 at Dunbar Recreation Center. Vaverek stood in the center of the main room at Dunbar, one hand holding a microphone, the other a helium birthday balloon, just before he kicked off a warm-up square dance for a substantial crowd of family and friends.

Milton Vaverek celebrated his official birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Born in Pontiac, Mich., in 1933, Vaverek grew up on a farm, which would establish the life philosophy and work ethic he would uphold for the rest of his life.

“I grew up doing farmwork,” Vaverek said. “Ever since then, I’ve been busy.”

Judging by the knowing nods and smiles of his assembled family and fellow square dancers, this statement is one that rings true to the man who would be leading the opening promenade.

Before his birthday celebration, Vaverek said he believes in being productive in a way that helps as many people as he can. This guiding principle has led him to two great passions in his later life: building a better wheelbarrow, and square dancing.

In his professional life, Vaverek started Majineering in 1975, working for 60 years in product design and development. During that time, taught at Southwest Texas State University, giving lectures on what it means to be an inventor. Currently, Vaverek has applied for patents on his flagship designs – a wheelbarrow stabilizing kit and a lever-handle wheelbarrow – which combine the benefits of a standard wheelbarrow and a threewheeled wheelbarrow with none of the drawbacks.

As part of his 90th birthday festivities, in celebration of his wheelbarrow invention, Vaverek offered tickets for wheelbarrow rides to demonstrate the various features of his device. First up was his grandson, Benedict Baughman – fullgrown and at least 6’2” – to demonstrate how easily his grandfather could safely and efficiently maneuver his wheelbarrow.

“And there have been no documented crashes,” Baughman joked upon the completion of the party’s first ride.

After the first rounds of wheelbarrow rides, the party moved inside to participate in the square dance. Though Vaverek assured his guests that participation was voluntary, once the music began, everyone joined in.

Even Vaverek’s wife of 66 years, Sheila Jane, who confessed that she doesn’t typically square dance. “But I did because he does,” she said. “It’s how we met people when we first moved to this area.”

“We met a square dance caller who owned a ranch between Dripping Springs and Wimberley,” Vaverek said. “He would invite foreign exchange students who couldn’t get home for the holidays to his ranch, and they’d have a bonfire and a hayride. They would show them all about how to square dance.”

Square dance became such an important part of Vaverek’s life, he dedicated his 90th birthday party to promoting square dancing, encouraging the current square dance circle of friends to bring all of their non-dancing friends (or two) to share in the fun. Square dance callers Arnold and Marie Gladson came to show everyone how square dancing is done.

“This is all about community dancing,” said Arnold Gladson at the start of the first dance. “Come in and have a good time. If you don’t know how, don’t worry. Just participate and have fun.”

“They’re old and experienced in calling square dance,” Vaverek assured everyone, then added, “Well, not as old as some of us here…” Then the music started and the dance began with Milton and Sheila Jane’s daughter, Seàna Vaverek Baughman at the front to show the dancers which direction to take. Milton and Sheila Jane led the column of dancers along with their daughter and son-in-law, Molly and Walter Barfield.

Milton and Sheila Jane Vaverek moved to San Marcos in 1975. Together they have seven children, four boys and three girls. Their oldest daughter, Margaret Vaverek, has been a librarian at Texas State University for over 30 years.

The family and their circle of friends danced together for several more sets, Vaverek’s older sister Marcella Chanacki and her grandson, Brian Northshield, watching together from the sidelines. Chanacki, 92, traveled all the way from Jacksonville, Fla., to celebrate her little brother’s birthday.

“I taught her how to drive,” Vaverek said of his sister. “Even though she’s older than me by a couple years, we grew up on a farm and I drove the tractor.”

As for life advice for arriving at 90 and still being spry and active-minded, Vaverek said in addition to being married to the same woman since 1958, keeping active in mind and body is the key to a long and happy life. Vaverek also espoused a belief in establishing personal integrity.

“I think one of the main things that people have to do is develop their personal integrity,” he said. “There’s such a lack of that these days. People blow with the wind, and that’s the main thing that people are lacking.”

According to Vaverek’s son, Brennan Vaverek, who traveled to the party from Nebraska, his father is the real deal. “He’s something else,” he said. “He gets around really well for 90.”

Fulfilling one of Vaverek’s birthday wishes, the Canyon Lake Square Dancers are starting a new class with an open house on Jan. 10, 2024. This first evening is a free introduction to let everyone get to know about square dance. Classes will begin on Jan. 17 and will continue every Wednesday for 20 weeks with the class segment from 6 7:30 p.m. and club dance from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Classes will be held at Goofy’s Bar and Grill in Canyon Lake, 13124 FM306. Tuition is $80. For more information, contact Wayne Weston at 210-325-6598.

For those who visit, make sure you say happy 90th to Milton Vaverek.