Mendez Elementary School P.E. teachers have helped teach fifth-grade students how to ride a bike through a grant that has provided additional equipment. Above, a Mendez student rides a bike on Thursday. Below, Angela Jimenez gives advice to a student. Daily Record photos by Alyssa Gonzales

A 'WHEELIE' GOOD TIME: Mendez Elementary students practice their bike-riding skills

Thu, 03/03/2022 - 7:39pm
Alyssa Gonzales
Staff Reporter
@alyssagonz89
agonzales@sanmarcosrecord.com
Thursday, March 3, 2022

Fifth graders at Mendez Elementary have been practicing riding bikes during their physical education classes. Thursday’s warm weather was the perfect day to get out and show off their skills. 

Last year, P.E. teachers within San Marcos Consolidated ISD received a grant for more equipment. The bikes along with other activities for the outdoors such as archery equipment are being shared amongst schools within the district. 

“It’s just another way of getting the kids more experience, something they might not have at home,” said David Swain, P.E. coach at Mendez Elementary. 

According to Swain and assistant coach Angela Jiminez, the kids have enjoyed practicing and riding around the new bikes outside. 

“The kids leaving, saying ‘I got to ride a bike today for the first time,’ that's awesome,” Swain said. 

