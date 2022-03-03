A 'WHEELIE' GOOD TIME: Mendez Elementary students practice their bike-riding skills

Fifth graders at Mendez Elementary have been practicing riding bikes during their physical education classes. Thursday’s warm weather was the perfect day to get out and show off their skills.

Last year, P.E. teachers within San Marcos Consolidated ISD received a grant for more equipment. The bikes along with other activities for the outdoors such as archery equipment are being shared amongst schools within the district.

“It’s just another way of getting the kids more experience, something they might not have at home,” said David Swain, P.E. coach at Mendez Elementary.

According to Swain and assistant coach Angela Jiminez, the kids have enjoyed practicing and riding around the new bikes outside.

“The kids leaving, saying ‘I got to ride a bike today for the first time,’ that's awesome,” Swain said.