Whisper South business park set for construction

The Greater San Marcos Partnership recently announced the approval and development of San Marcos Business Park – Whisper South.

Ledo Capital Group and St. Clair Commercial Real Estate announced the acquisition of 45.76 acres of industrial zoned land located on I-35 in the Whisper South master plan in San Marcos.

“San Marcos and Hays County are part of the fastest growing region in Texas, and we wanted to be an active part of that growth,” said Greg St. Clair with St. Clair Real Estate. “We pursued several sites along the I-35 corridor, and the San Marcos Business Park site was absolutely our top choice.”

St. Clair said the site has several key factors, including visibility from I-35, direct access to the I-35 frontage road without having to go through other residential or retail developments, and is part of a master plan that will provide the necessary backbone infrastructure.

“We have designed three buildings that will offer unique features for a variety of users ranging from last mile distribution, manufacturing, and service industrial tenants looking to service the growing population in the region,” he added. “San Marcos has a deep labor pool, great amenities, an excellent quality of life and a forward-thinking business culture that will benefit our future users.”

The San Marcos Business Park is being designed with three industrial buildings totaling 663,460 square feet. Building A will accommodate single or multi-tenant uses totaling 204,460 square feet with freeway frontage; Building B will be a free standing 84,000 square foot facility; and Building C is a 375,000 square foot building allowing for single or multi-tenant divisibility.

St. Clair said all buildings will rear load 32’-36’ ceiling clearance, ESFR fire sprinklers, together with a large, secured truck courts to accommodate heavy parking, trailer storage and/or outside storage. The site has direct visibility to I-35 and is accessed from the I-35 frontage road between Yarrington Road and River Ridge Parkway.

Kevin Cosgrove and Payton Rion with Stream Realty handled the brokerage duties for the sale, and Kevin Cosgrove and Adam Green with Stream have been retained to market the buildings with opportunities for users to lease, own or build-to-suit.

The development team is headed by Paul Wagner with Arco Murray Design Build in Austin, with civil engineering by Kimley- Horne.

“The Greater San Marcos Partnership is very excited to have another tool in our toolbox for attracting businesses to one of the fastest growing counties in Texas. As the adage goes, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ couldn’t be truer,” said Jason Giulietti, President and CEO of the Greater San Marcos Partnership.

“Hays County’s industrial inventory has doubled in size between 2016 and 2023. Hays County industrial inventory is projected to reach 13.6 msf by the end of 2023 with 3.4 msf slated to be delivered. Groundbreaking is projected for late in 2023.