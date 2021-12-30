Wilde announces candidacy for 207th Judicial District

Former Hays County Assistant District Attorney and former Hays County Bar Association President, Charmine Wilde recently announced her candidacy for the 207th Judicial District.

“I’m running for judge so we can continue to have judges with experience and knowledge in all areas of the law,” Wilde said.

The 207th District includes Hays, Caldwell and Comal Counties. District Courts have jurisdiction in felony criminal cases and as well as divorce and other civil matters, the 207th was created by the legislature with a preference for criminal cases.

The Honorable Judge Jack Robison who presides over the 207th District Court will not be seeking re-election.

“Judges are public servants who must be prepared to lead and take control. I am that candidate in this election,” Wilde said. “From Baylor Law School and throughout my career, from prosecutor to private advocate, I have put in the work to be ready to serve our communities on day one.”

Wilde says her years of working in both criminal and civil law give her the experience needed for this office.

“My career is marked by consistent focus on building our communities and protecting families,” Wilde said. “I look at my work as both a job and service which helps bring peace to our community. I will continue to bring that energy to the 207th court as the judge if elected.”

Wilde is one of four republicans running for the 207th District Court. Early voting for the March 1 Primary begins on February 14.