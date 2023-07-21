Wildfire burns more than 40 acres near Buda

A wildfire near Buda burned more than 40 acres this week before being contained, according to information provided by the Hays County Office of Emergency Management.

The fire started early on Tuesday afternoon in the Ruby Ranch subdivision west of Buda near Montgomery Court.

Multiple roads were closed as responders worked to bring the fire under control. Residents of four homes were asked to evacuate in the area during the firefight.

All Hays County Emergency Service districts responded to help the Buda Fire Department. EMS and Hays County CERT were also on the scene to help firefighters deal with the extreme heat.

As of the time of press, there was no indication of the cause of the fire.

The Texas Wildland Task Force was called to assist with the fire bringing in units from across the state. This included the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System, which brought multiple strike teams to the scene. Both Starflgiht and Blackhawk helicopters were brought in to help fight the fire from the air.

Crews remained on the scene overnight to monitor the fire, which was 85% contained by nightfall Tuesday.

By early Wednesday, officials reported there were multiple hotspots under observation. Wind and low humidity remained of concern, but the TIFMAS strike teams stated they were able to continue to put out the fire until it was 95% contained late Wednesday.

Officials reported that all of the evacuees were allowed to return to their homes within five hours. The most recent estimated total for the fire was 41.4 acres burned.

Residents should be cautioned that Hays County put a burn ban in force in the unincorporated areas of the county on July 11, and noted that families should be proactive and download the Wildfire Action Plan available for residents hayscountytx. com/law-enforcement/ fire-marshal/.