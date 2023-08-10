Wildfire preparedness Level 4 declared for San Marcos, I-35 corridor

The Texas A&M Forest Service raised its state wildfire preparedness status to Level 4, as a result of the recent increase in wildfire activity across the state, as well as the potential for wildfires to become more severe and harder to control in the days ahead.

A Level 4 is indicative of a high volume of wildfires, including large fires and specifically, wildfires that are difficult to control. A Level 5 status–the highest available–would mean that conditions in the state would support large and complicated wildfire incidents, requiring heavy resource commitment, particularly for local wildfires.

A&M Forest Service Fire Chief and Associate Director of Forest Resource Protection Wes Moorehead announced the level change this week. The Oak Grove Fire in Hays County over this past weekend burned 400 acres, destroying one residence, and what is now called the Parmer Lane Fire in Travis County, destroyed portions of an apartment complex in the Cedar Park area late Tuesday.

Over the past week, state and local firefighters responded to 119 wildfires that burned 9,012 acres, officials stated. As of time of press, officials concluded that 41 of these wildfires have occurred since Friday.

Critical fire weather in Central Texas is defined by increased wind speeds and triple-digit temperatures, both of which conjoin with extremely dry vegetation, that contribute to an environment conducive to wildfires–the kind that officials say are 'resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts.'

“The decision to move to a Preparedness Level 4 indicates that the complexity of wildfires across Texas is increasing to where they require more time, personnel and equipment to contain and put out,” Moorehead stated.

The forest service is estimating that this week, there is a very high to extreme fire danger forecast for much of the state, including areas along the I-35 corridor between Dallas, Waco, Austin, San Marcos and San Antonio, and extending west to Abilene and Wichita Falls. Regions with increased risk also include areas east of I-45 and south of I-20.

One type of methodology used by the forest service to assess wildfire threat potentials is the Keetch-Byram Drought Index. Using a scale that provides a color-coded value from zero, that represents a saturated soil, to 800, which is an absolutely dry soil, the index shows that Hays County as of Wednesday is close to the top of the chart, with a KBDI mean of 707.30, a KBDI maximum of 729 and a minimum of 681. The KBDI was developed by John L. Keetch and George Byram with the U.S. Forest Service Southeastern Research Station to correlate the effects of drought on wildfire potential.

Officials stated that it is important that everyone take care to prevent wildfires and be cautious of any outdoor activity that may cause a spark.