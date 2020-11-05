Wimberley Area Man Arrested for Arson of Vehicles

An investigation by the Hays County Fire Marshal and Hays County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) led to the arrest of Kirill O. Belchenko, 32 of the unincorporated area of Hays County between Wimberley and San Marcos, on three counts of Felony 2 Arson. He was arrested Sept. 21 and booked into the Hays County Jail.

Fire Marshal Nathan Mendenhall said the arson occurred in the 3400 block of RR 32 on or around Sept. 21 when Belchenko set fire to three vehicles belonging to his uncle. In his statement, Belchenko said he burned a blue classic truck, a yellow collectible car and a van. He then told his mother where to find the vehicles in the woods and said he also placed a pipe bomb on the property.

Additionally, Belchenko told fire and law enforcement investigators that he set fire to a utility pole on the property.

“We were able to secure information from Kirill Belchenko, along with his mother and step-father, that led to the issuance of three arrest warrants for arson of a vehicle,” Mendenhall said. “There was also physical evidence at the scene that was collected and sent to the state crime lab for analysis.”

In the probable cause affidavit seeking an arrest warrant, Mendenhall said, “Belchenko’s behavior poses a clear hazard to the safety of the citizens in the area and to area property owners.”

Mendenhall credits Hays County Deputy Fire Marshals and HCSO deputies with collecting the evidence and statements from Belchenko that aided in securing the three arrest warrants.

“Investigations of this nature can take time and legwork to get it right,” Mendenhall said. “I’m grateful to the investigative team for their diligence in securing this arrest.”