Wimberley to be certified as a Music Friendly Community

The Texas Music Office has officially designated the City of Wimberley as a Music Friendly Community following the city’s completion of a multi-step certification process.

The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

“Music is a big part of the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the music industry in Texas created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the city I of Wimberley on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success.”

In apt fashion, the celebration announcing the achievement will be held during the final show of the annual Concert in the Park live music starting at 6 p.m. on April 29 at Blue Hole Regional Park. The Texas Music Office Community Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Wimberley Mayor Gina Fulkerson.

“In the Wimberley CValley the beauty of nature nurture’s amazing musical talent,” Fulkerson said. “You find it woven through the lyrics and melodies created by our talented singers and songwriters. We are so grateful to have this talent and creativity and the community that supports it recognized with this Music Friendly designation.”

For more information on the community celebration on Friday, April 29, visit: https://wimberleyarts.org/music-friendly/.

Wimberley joins more than 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, joining Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop,New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, Vidor, Grand Prairie, Port Aransas, San Marcos, Dallas, Bryan and McAllen. Houston is currently working through the certification process.