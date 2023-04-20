Wimberley celebrates Dark Sky Week with Star Party at Blue Hole

The Wimberley Valley, an International Dark Sky Community, will take time to celebrate International Dark Sky Week this weekend at the spring Blue Hole Star Party.

Family, friends and neighbors are invited to recognize the last night of Dark Sky Week on Saturday, April 22, at Blue Hole Regional Park, beginning at 8:30 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by Blue Hole, The Wimberley Valley Dark Sky Committee and the Texas State Astronomy Club.

Classical guitarist Charles Cavanaugh will be on hand to provide live music as guests arrive. Arrival is suggested by at least 8:15 p.m., so guests can find a comfortable place on the Blue Hole soccer field before it is completely dark. For a complete experience, bring blankets or folding chairs, snacks and flashlights. Attendees are encouraged to cover their flashlights with red cellophane — to preserve everyone’s night vision — and can get some from park staff.

There will be a brief introduction at 8:30 p.m. Guided telescope stargazing will begin at approximately 8:45 p.m. There will be numerous telescopes focused on different celestial bodies, and all participants will receive multiple viewing opportunities.

“Being outside in the dark, with your neighbors, under a starry Hill Country sky, is always a reason to celebrate, especially this week,” said Louis Parks, vice chair of the Wimberley Valley Dark Sky Committee. “International Dark Sky Week is a worldwide celebration of our ability to see the stars from planet Earth, started by the International Dark Sky Association. The vast majority of Americans never even see the Milky Way.”

“With rapid growth encroaching on our little area of the Texas Hill County, the Wimberley Valley Dark Sky Committee formed in 2016 to protect our community’s gift of the night sky and earned IDA recognition for the Wimberley Valley in 2018,” he added.

Blue Hole Park is located at 100 Blue Hole Lane in Wimberley. The park office can be contacted at (512) 660-9111.

More information about Dark Sky Week is available at idsw. darksky. org. To learn more about the IDA and the Dark Sky movement, visit darksky. org.