Wimberley City Council approves Hotel Occupancy Tax

Sun, 12/12/2021 - 5:00am

The Wimberley City Council approved a 7% Hotel Occupancy Tax during its Dec. 2 meeting.The HOT will be effective April 1, 2022 when the City of Wimberley will begin collecting the tax from lodging owners within the city limits and in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. The city said lodging owners ...

