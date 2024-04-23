Wimberley Pie Social to be held for 32nd year

Calling all pie makers, pie mavens and pie eaters. The Wimberley Valley Museum will hold its Annual Pie Social on April 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on their grounds at 14068 RR12.

Piesmiths are encouraged to bring their best efforts to compete in several categories that include fruit, cream, nut and specialty pies. A category for children’s pies is also part of the contest. Awards will be given for first, second and third place winners in each category. A Grand Prize for Best Pie will be awarded for the best pie overall. All winning pies will be auctioned.

Part of the fun this year is a pie eating contest in which four contestants will compete to eat a whole pie as quickly as they can to out-perform the other challengers.

The public is invited to visit the museum, purchase a slice of pie and a hot dog and enjoy family friendly games and activities. Visitors are also encouraged to visit the museum’s new mural by Theresa Vincent and take a photo against the commemorative selfie wall. Music for the event will be provided by Marvin and Laura Bottera.

Pie entry forms are available at WimWic. org or from the nearby Wimberley Visitors Center, at 14100 RR12. Pies submitted for judging must arrive at the Community Center between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. on the day of the contest.

For more than 32 years, the Pie Social has been a Wimberley tradition. Attendance is free and all funds raised go directly to the museum for its programs.

The Wimberley Valley Museum is owned and operated by the Wimberley Institute of Cultures. In the Fall, WIC sponsors the Harvest Moon Dance held at the historic Fischer Hall in Fischer, Texas. The Annual Pie Social and the Harvest Moon Dance are its main fundraisers. WIC has been a non-profit since 1987. Their mission is to foster interest in the historical, natural and cultural resources of the Wimberley Valley through educational and social programs. Each Spring, WIC sponsors the Fourth Grade Class Tours. In May, they award scholarships to Wimberley Seniors. WIC also owns and operates the Winters-Wimberley House and the Wimberley- Hughes House, also known as the Zach House, which were listed on the Texas Register of Historic Places in 2002.