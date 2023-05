Ketan Cowan and Michelle Bubnis were winners of the recent Bobcat Prowl 5K, a fund-raising event for scholarships given annually by Texas State’s Retired Faculty and Staff Association. Cowan, a junior at Johnson High School in Buda, was the fastest male runner, and Bubnis, president of the Kissing Tree Hill Huggers Run/Walk Club in San Marcos, was the fastest female. The event drew 80 runners at Country Estates in San Marcos. Submitted photo