Winter weather remains as freezing rain in forecast Wednesday, Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather warning with freezing rain in the forecast overnight through early Wednesday morning.

The winter weather warning went into effect Tuesday at 6 p.m. and lasts through Thursday at 6 a.m. The NWS anticipated freezing rain to fall with nighttime ice accumulation around 0.1 of an inch possible on Wednesday. Low temperatures were forecast to reach 21 degrees Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to climb above freezing Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. But temperatures are expected to fall to the mid 20s Wednesday night and chances of snow, freezing rain and sleet are possible after midnight, the NWS says.

Winter weather chances leave the area after the precipitation in Thursday’s forecast. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 30s Thursday afternoon and highs climb to the mid 40s on Friday and mid 50s on Saturday.

