WORDS OF INSPIRATION

Motivational speaker Ernesto Mejia shared his, “I Am My Parents’ American Dream,” presentation during assemblies at Goodnight and Miller middle schools on Thursday, Sept. 28. Mejia’s message highlighted his childhood as the son of immigrant parents and how he overcame a rare disease diagnosis. His message was part of National GEAR UP Week that is a federal program to provide early awareness and readiness for undergraduate programs for students.

Photos provided by SMCISD