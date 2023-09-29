World Heart Day calls for increased vigilance in maintaining good health

CHRISTUS Health is recognizing World Heart Day on Friday by bringing attention to cardiovascular disease.

Drawing awareness to the implications that cardiovascular disease can have, is the focus of the day, where CHRISTUS Health staff are offering tips for how people can proactively minimize a risk for the disease, according to a press release. Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death, with statistics showing in excess of with over 18.6 million deaths per year worldwide, according to the World Heart Federation. The globally recognized federation also reported that 85% of heart disease deaths happen because of a heart attack and stroke–areas where personal attention to the triggers and causes may save lives.

“Your heart is about the size of your fist,” said Dr. Ashish Chaddha, structural and interventional cardiologist with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “It is also the muscle working the absolute hardest in your body. It plays a vital role, as it pumps blood, carrying oxygen and nutrients to other key areas in our bodies.”

There are many types of cardiovascular disease, from heart disease to heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, just to name a few.

“Unfortunately, many people don’t experience underlying symptoms and won’t know they have cardiovascular disease until they have a heart attack or stroke,” Chaddha said. “That is why it is so critical for everyone to see their physicians regularly. Often, we’re able to diagnose and potentially treat or help you manage it before it becomes life-threatening.”

Symptoms do vary for patients experiencing heart disease, such as chest pain, numbness in the limbs, shortness of breath, fever, rashes, and a dry persistent cough. On top of that, women can experience these symptoms, with their pain spreading to the shoulders, neck, arms, stomach, and back.

“It’s important to know your family history as that will tell us a lot,” said Dr. Jeffrey Carr, interventional cardiologist with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic.

He said people should be mindful of how family patterns may affect them.

“The likelihood a patient getting it who has a family history of cardiovascular disease, is high. We can start intervention early and help you adjust your lifestyle to hopefully prevent you from getting it, too,' he said.

CHRISTUS Health is made up of a team of nationally recognized cardiologists, surgeons, nurses, and staff who work tirelessly to provide compassionate and comprehensive heart care tailored to the needs of each individual patient.

In fact, there are 300 cardiology clinics spread throughout the CHRISTUS Health System. Each of them are fitted with innovative technology and an experienced team all focused on providing world-class cardiac care and safety.

“Our cardiovascular team is committed to providing our patients with the best care, possible,” said Dr. Kelly Ratheal, cardiologist with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “This is why we offer a variety of non-invasive tests and pursue the latest technology. We work to get the information needed to diagnose and treat our patients while keeping them safe.” CHRISTUS Health encourages patients to use World Heart Day to speak with their physicians about any heart related health concerns they may have.