Yanez receives promotion

Greater Texas Credit Union has promoted Joseph Yanez to Branch Manager overseeing its San Marcos location.

According to a press release from GTCU, Yanez is 'an up and coming credit union professional' who has demonstrated strong leadership since joining Greater Texas in 2018 as a teller.

In just over four years Yanez has been promoted multiple times overseeing various branch operations, the release stated.

“Joseph’s leadership has been an integral part of the success of the San Marcos and Kyle branches these past few years,” said Lole Nuñez, assistant vice president, market development & operations. “He has distinguished himself as a leader both within Greater Texas and in the community.”

Yanez oversees the daily operations of the branch at 242 N Guadalupe St., as well as the coaching and development of the branch team. He will continue to work to cultivate stronger relationships with members and the credit union’s SEG partner, Texas State University, the seventh largest university in Texas.

Increasing community engagement will also be key to Yanez’s role as branch manager. He is already an active volunteer in the San Marcos Rotary Club’s Rise Against Hunger campaign, the School Fuel of San Marcos, which provides food to lower income families, and the annual Sights and Sounds festival.

The Greater Texas Credit Union, founded in 1952, is a financial cooperative that emphasizes community stewardship, charitable giving, and employee volunteerism through its Greater Good initiative. Together with its subsidiary, Aggieland Credit Union – which serves the Brazos Valley – the credit union offers a wide variety of consumer- oriented banking services to its 80,000 members across the state of Texas.

Greater Texas has locations in San Marcos, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Bryan-College Station, Edinburg and the Dallas-Ft. Worth market with assets of nearly $1 billion.