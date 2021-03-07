Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Zaffirini files suite of open government reforms

Sun, 03/07/2021 - 5:00am

Texas State Senator Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) filed a series of bills Tuesday to reform the state's open government laws, specifically the Texas Open Meetings Act (TOMA) and Texas Public Information Act (TPIA). Seven proposals were filed as Senate Bills (SB) 924- 930 and also were combined into an omnibus bill, SB ...

