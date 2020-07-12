Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Aileen Louise Bales

Sun, 07/12/2020 - 12:00am
Sunday, July 12, 2020

Aileen Louise Bales, 92, from Kingsland, TX, died peacefully on 3 July 2020, in Frisco, TX. Born on June 30, 1928 in Lockhart, TX, she was preceded in death by her parents, Katinka and Alvin Seeliger and her sister, Lucille Joanne Vaughan.

Married to the love of her life for 72 years, Aileen is survived by her husband, Henry R Bales, Jr (Bob) and three children, Larry Bales (Kathy), Beverly Thompson (Robert) and Leslie Norman (Dunnie). Aileen adored and loved spending time at their lake home with her four grandchildren, Ann Lord (Daniel), Trey Thompson (Crystal), Robert Bales and Teague Norman.

A celebration of life and burial services will be held at the family plot in San Marcos, TX at a later date.

