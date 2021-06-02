Alfonso Partida Lopez passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home in Kyle, Texas. Alfonso was born on January 19, 1932 in Lockhart, Texas, to Elidoro and Isaura Lopez.

He attended Lockhart High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952. He served in Korea in the 5th Armored Division, Company D, 45th Armored Infantry Battalion as a Corporal and earned the Korean Service medal, Bronze Star, UN Service medal and National Defense medal. After returning from Korea, he continued in reserve duty until 1960. He married Hermelinda (Chita) Arredondo on August 27, 1956, and they were together until her death in 2009. They had three children, whom they loved very much. He worked as a TV repair technician when he returned from active duty. He then worked as a supervisor at both Wide Lite Corporation and Art Carved Inc. before completing his work career at the Department of Public Safety where he retired.

During his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports in general including playing with the Blue Sox baseball team and coaching his sons little league teams. He was a devoted Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns fan. He was a lifelong Catholic and was active in the church, volunteering his time at the church for many years. He enjoyed having family activities at his home where he especially loved to barbeque for everyone.

Alfonso is preceded in death by his loving wife Hermelinda, his daughter Patricia Lopez Holmes, his parents Elidoro and Isaura Lopez, his brothers Trinidad (Trini) Lopez and Eliodoro (Tony) Lopez and sisters Oralia Bosque, Dolores Arias, Velia Hernandez, and Victoria Ramos. He is also preceded in death by several nephews.

Alfonso is survived by his two sons Mario Alfonso Lopez and wife, Caroline, of Dallas, Texas, Michael Angelo Lopez and wife, Shari, of Driftwood, Texas, grandchildren Sarah Holmes Olfers and husband Michael, Mikaela Antonia Lopez and Lillie Isabelle Lopez and great grandchild Rhett Caden Olfers. Additionally, Alfonso is survived by his three loving sisters, Bertha Eureste, Veronica (Betty) Salazar and Mary Eva Davila.

Pallbearers are Troy Boddy and nephews Michael Davila, James Eureste, Tom Arias, Danny Arredondo, and Frankie Arredondo.

Visitation services will be held at Harrell Funeral Home at 1715 Kirby Drive, Kyle, Texas on Thursday, June 3 beginning at 5 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Kyle, TX where he was a parishioner for over 30 years. Burial will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 19106 San Marcos Hwy, Martindale, Texas.