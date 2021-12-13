Alfred B. Till (94) went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2021. Alfred was born March 9, 1927 in Delhi, Texas.

Alfred was drafted into the Army in 1944 in WWII and served in Germany until he was honorably discharged. He worked for the Texas Department of Transportation for 28 years, retiring in 1989. He married the love of his life, MaryAnn Goertz affectionally known to him as Pretty Honey, on February 6, 1954 and was married for 67 years.

Alfred loved to garden and go polka dancing. He was gardening up until the age of 92. He loved to travel and was able to make 2 trips to Germany as well as travel to the 48 contiguous states. Alfred, affectionally known as Honey to his grandchildren, was very supportive of them. He helped watch and take care of his grandchildren while their parents were working. He was devout Catholic and was an Eucharistic Minister in the church for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Mary Till, brothers Leo, Rudy, Albert, & Sylvester Till, sisters Marie Masur and Nora Friebrich.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary Ann Till, twin brother Felix Till, children David Till (Charlene), Edward Till, Dolores Cruz (Rene), Richard Till (Becky), Stephen Till (Tina), grandchildren Zachary Cruz (Courtney), Marissa Richie (Jeff), Catherine Till, Tyler Till (Micki), Taylor Till, Sara Schuldt (Randy), Benjamin Till (Tricha), Emma Till, Wesley Till, Tony Till, and great grandchildren Clyde Cruz and Jaxon Richie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian burial was held on Monday, December 13th at St. John’s Catholic Church in San Marcos, TX. The burial followed at St. Mary’s cemetery in String Prairie, TX.

The family would like to thank Josephine Anderson and Margaret Bohls from Home Instead who took care of dad in the early part of his Hospice care. We would also like to say thank you to his great niece Sue Eiben, who helped us get started on this difficult journey. A special thank you to Christus Hospice nurses Kristi and Roxanne who were with us from the start to the end and a special thank you also to his Karen Cervantes. You were special to dad and we really appreciate the love and care you gave to him these last 5 months of his life. Thank you also to Celeste Braden. You brought Communion to mom and dad as often as you could which we all appreciated especially mom and dad. Rest in peace dad. You will be miss but never forgotten.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.