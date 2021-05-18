Angel Perez, Sr.

Our beloved Angel “Chuy” M. Perez, Sr., 79, of San Marcos, Texas was called home by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Angel was born May 31, 1941 in Maxwell, Texas to Calletano and Maria Anna Perez.

Angel is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Juan Perez and Robert Perez, and his first wife of 38 years and mother of his children, Dora R. Perez.

He is survived by his wife Maria L. Perez; his brother Pete Perez and wife Paula; his sister Mary Perez; his sons Angel Perez, Jr., Rene Perez, and stepson David Ybarra; and his daughters Rosemary Perez-Cruz and husband Joe, Anna Maria Campusano and husband Jesus, and step daughter Nancy Ybarra-Deleon and husband Richard.

Left to cherish his memories are his grandchildren Adrian Perez, Melissa Perez, Eric Silva, Marissa Carrizales, Lieza Perez, Melanie Perez, Yesenia Campusano, Jacklyn Campusano, Kimberly Cobb, Adrian Ybarra, Claudia Avalos, and Javier Avalos. He leaves behind a legacy of 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Angel worked for Alamo Concrete in Austin as a ready-mix truck driver for over 30 years. After his retirement from Alamo Concrete, he continued his career with Gutierrez trucking in Maxwell for ten more years until completely retiring.

In his spare time, he loved to be surrounded by his family. He was an outdoorsman and loved to just sit outside and enjoy the great outdoors. He enjoyed watching western movies featuring cowboys and Indians and loved playing Lotto Scratch-Off. He also enjoyed watching his Texas Longhorn Football and Dallas Cowboys on Sundays. Angel will be dearly missed.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, May 23 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s, followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale.

Pall Bearers will be Eric Silva, Adrian Perez, Bobby Perez, Michael Perez, Gilbert Perez, Rene Medina and David Ybarra.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels and all the wonderful staff who cared for Angel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.