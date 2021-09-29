Our beloved Angela Rivera, 86, resident of San Marcos, TX, went to be with our Lord and Saviour on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

She was born in Fentress, TX on July 20, 1935 to Melquiades and Ladislada Moreno.

Angie was well known from her many years of working at Hays Memorial Hospital and CTMC hospital where she was finally able to retire. She loved spending time outside tending to her flowers and plants, cooking for her family, especially making those homemade flour tortillas everyday. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Alfonso Rivera of 55 years of marriage, sisters: Maria M. Hernandez, Consuelo M. Rodriguez; brothers: Theodoro Moreno Sr., Manuel Moreno, Felix Moreno and Daniel Moreno Sr., and Jessie Moreno.

She is survived by her sons: James Rivera, (Alice) and Jerry Rivera Sr.; daughters: JoAnn Rivera and Belinda Rivera (Rena); Grandchildren: Jerry Rivera Jr., Mary Christine Rivera, Kevin Rivera, Manda Garza, Jackie Garza, Chelsea Perez and Mike Quintana; 19 great grandchildren; sisters: Lucia M. Miranda, Alicia M. Romero and Esperanza M. Valdez; and Brother: Jose Moreno.

Visitation: 5-7 p.m.

Rosary: 7-8 p.m.

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Los Angeles Funeral Home

Mass: 10-11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

Burial: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

San Juan Cemetery - Reedville