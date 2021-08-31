Barbara Williams Pair passed away on August 30, 2021 at the age of 81. There will be a gravesite memorial service on Friday, September 3 at 1:00 p.m. at Elmwood Funeral Home in Abilene, Texas.

Barbara was born on August 5, 1940, to parents Oleta Fritz and Walter Williams in Abilene, Texas. Barbara attended Abilene High School. After graduating from high school, she went on to work for the Taylor County schools under Mr. Clive Pierce. In 1960, she married Wesley Pair in Abilene, Texas at the Woodlawn Church of Christ. On August

Barbara and Wesley have two daughters, Renee Frisinger, husband Tracy Frisinger and Angela Burke, husband Michael Burke. Her grandchildren include Neal Frisinger, and wife Elissa, Paul Frisinger and wife Melissa, Cole Burke and Kelli Dunn, husband Taylor Dunn. Her great grandchildren include Grant, Wesley, Marshall, Ray and Archer Frisinger and Logan Frisinger. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.

After several moves across Texas, Wesley and Barbara moved to San Marcos, Texas and built their dream home together. Barbara was the church secretary at the University Church of Christ for many years. Many of the McCarty students at Southwest Texas State University (SWTSU) took advantage of Barbara’s wise counsel and they affectionately called her “Mama Pair.” In 1989 she went on to work for the State Securities Board where she retired.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Wesley Pair of San Marcos, Texas, brother Douglas Charles Williams, wife Marty Williams of Abilene, Texas. Barbara loved to travel to fulfill her “bucket list” and with her family. She also loved to care for her Pekingese puppies. She attended University Church of Christ in San Marcos.

Barbara was a wonderful wife, Mother and Granny. Her smile and Christian example will be deeply missed.